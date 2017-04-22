Clara Barton Hospital to host “National Walk at Lunch Day” event

Pathways to a Healthy Kansas is the largest community grant program ever funded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. The program provides communities with the tools and resources needed to remove barriers and engage their areas in ways that enable healthy eating and active living as a way of life.

Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington took advantage of the Pathways grant program to complete their sidewalk that goes around the hospital. The finished pathway will allow Clara Barton to host a “National Walk at Lunch Day” event on Wednesday, April 26.

Clara Barton Human Resources Director John Moshier encourages everyone to come out to the event with a Pathways representative attending.

John Moshier Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/moshier-.mp3

Before the Pathways grant, the sidewalk at Clara Barton was only on two sides. A completed path will hopefully encourage, not only hospital employees, but Northern Barton County residents to walk or run on the sidewalk.

The “National Walk at Lunch Day” will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Clara Barton Hospital campus.