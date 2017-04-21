Weekend Weather

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.