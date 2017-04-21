Pats-Chiefs matchup to open NFL season

UNDATED (AP) – The NFL has released its 2017 schedule, and it begins with the Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7.
The Pats earned that honor with their record comeback to beat Atlanta in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are the defending AFC West champions.
Week 1 of the schedule will conclude Monday, Sept. 11 with New Orleans at Minnesota and the Los Angeles Chargers at Denver. It will be the Chargers’ first game as a Los Angeles franchise since 1960.
Week 1 also features a Sunday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and visiting New York Giants.
2017 Chiefs Schedule
Thu, Sep 7 @ New England
Sun, Sep 17 Philadelphia
Sun, Sep 24 @ Los Angeles Chargers
Mon, Oct 2 Washington
Sun, Oct 8 @ Houston
Sun, Oct 15 Pittsburgh
Thur Oct 19 at Oakland
Mon, Oct 30 Denver
Sun, Nov 5 @ Dallas
Sun, Nov 19 @ NY Giants
Sun, Nov 26 Buffalo
Sun, Dec 3 @ NY Jets
Sun, Dec 10 Oakland
Sat, Dec 16 Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Dec 24 Miami
Sun, Dec 31 @ Denver
Leave a Reply