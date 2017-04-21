Pats-Chiefs matchup to open NFL season

UNDATED (AP) – The NFL has released its 2017 schedule, and it begins with the Super Bowl-champion New England Patriots hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The Pats earned that honor with their record comeback to beat Atlanta in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are the defending AFC West champions.

Week 1 of the schedule will conclude Monday, Sept. 11 with New Orleans at Minnesota and the Los Angeles Chargers at Denver. It will be the Chargers’ first game as a Los Angeles franchise since 1960.

Week 1 also features a Sunday night matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and visiting New York Giants.

2017 Chiefs Schedule

Thu, Sep 7 @ New England

Sun, Sep 17 Philadelphia

Sun, Sep 24 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Mon, Oct 2 Washington

Sun, Oct 8 @ Houston

Sun, Oct 15 Pittsburgh

Thur Oct 19 at Oakland

Mon, Oct 30 Denver

Sun, Nov 5 @ Dallas

Sun, Nov 19 @ NY Giants

Sun, Nov 26 Buffalo

Sun, Dec 3 @ NY Jets

Sun, Dec 10 Oakland

Sat, Dec 16 Los Angeles Chargers

Sun, Dec 24 Miami

Sun, Dec 31 @ Denver