Investigators look into death of Russell toddler

RUSSELL, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is teaming up with the Russell Police Department to investigate the death of a 14-month-old boy from central Kansas.

Investigation Bureau spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said an autopsy of the child was being performed Thursday after he died at a Wichita hospital the night before.

Underwood says investigators are hoping the preliminary autopsy will give enough information about the child’s cause of death to move forward with the investigation.

Russell Police Chief Dale Weimaster says his department received a call Sunday about a boy being treated at Wesley Medical Center.

The child’s death is being investigated as a potential case of child abuse.

Underwood says the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will not release the boy’s name.