Eagle/Hull Sports/Play-by-Play Schedule

Sat 4/22
2:00PM 1590/97.7 FM – MLB – Washington Nationals @ New York Mets
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers
Sun 4/23
1:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers
6:00PM 1590/97.7 FM – MLB – Washington Nationals @ New York Mets
Mon 4/24
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox
Tue 4/25
3:45PM KBGL – High School Softball/Baseball – Larned @ Hoisington
3:45PM B104 – High School Baseball – Hays @ Great Bend
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox
Wed 4/26
12:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox
Thu 4/27
2:45PM B104 – High School Softball – Great Bend @ Garden City
6:00PM 1590/97.7 FM – NFL Draft
Fri 4/28
3:45PM B104 – High School Baseball – Great Bend @ Nickerson
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals
Sat 4/29
2:00PM 1590/97.7 FM – MLB – Chicago Cubs @ Boston Red Sox
5:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals
Sun 4/30
12:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals
6:00PM 1590/97.7 FM – MLB – Chicago Cubs @ Boston Red Sox
Mon 5/1
6:30PM 1590/97.7 FM – Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals
Leave a Reply