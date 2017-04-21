Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/20)

BOOKED: Gavin Taylor of Newton on Barton County District Court warrant for theft with bond set at $2,500.00 C/S. BCDC warrant for felony theft with bond set at $5,000.00 C/S. BCDC warrant for burglary with bond set at $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Lacinda Julian of Newton on Barton County District Court warrant for theft with bond set at $2,500.00 C/S. BCDC warrant for theft with bond set at $5,000.00 C/S. BCDC warrant for burglary and possession of stolen property x2 with bond set at $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Kaitlyn Moore on a Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated battery, bond set at $20,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Lacey Kelly of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement, bond is set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Joseph Depiesse of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal use of a weapon, bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Maher of Larned on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,136.00 cash only or 20 days in jail.

RELEASED: Kyle Stroud of Great Bend on Barton County District Court cases for serve sentence, transferred to treatment.

RELEASED: Sally Lebsack of La Crosse on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after being released by Judge Pike of the GBMC.

RELEASED: Casey Krob of Garfield on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after being released per Judge Pike of the GBMC.

RELEASED: Lacinda Julian of Newton on Barton County District Court warrant for theft, burglary, and possession of stolen property x2 after receiving OR bonds.

RELEASED: Gavin Taylor of Newton on Barton County District Court warrant for theft, felony theft, and burglary after receiving OR bonds.

RELEASED: Sheldon Fletcher of Great Bend on a Community Corrections serve sentence.

RELEASED: Joseph Depiesse of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal use of a weapon after posting a surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.