Another farm show in the books, recapping and planning for next year begins

The Great Bend community is two weeks removed from the Great Bend Farm and Ranch Expo, one of the largest events that takes place in the area. The 6th annual farm show brought vendors from all over the country to promote the latest merchandise and services in the agriculture industry.

Jan Westfall, one of the event’s organizers, touches on the successes of the three-day event.

Jan Westfall Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/westfall-recap-1.mp3

There were over 700 booths, both inside and outside, at the Great Bend Expo Complex.

Westfall says owner Darren Dale also runs two other farm shows in Wichita Falls, Texas and McCook, Nebraska, but Great Bend’s show is the biggest. Dale mentioned at a Great Bend City Council meeting in March that he estimates the show brings in more than $5 million to the Great Bend economy.

Jan Westfall Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/westfall-recap-2.mp3

Westfall says the farm show’s committee chairs will email Dale and herself ways to improve next year’s show or certain things the volunteers noticed. This communication continues throughout the year in an attempt to improve on next year’s event.