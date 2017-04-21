A look at the April Pawnee County felony motion docket

Larned, Kansas – Drugs was the common theme of the April Pawnee County District County Felony Motion Docket. Of the ten cases presented to District Judge Bruce Gatterman on Thursday afternoon, seven involved illegal drugs.

Michael Spicer, Jr., 21 of Larned, pleaded not guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, a severity level 4 drug felony, and two counts of misdemeanor theft. Evidence presented at the preliminary hearing alleged that Spicer stole 352 Oxycodone pills and 10 Xanax pills from a residence in Larned on September 24, 2016, and then conspired with another to distribute the controlled substances. The defendant has been in custody since October 25, 2016. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for May 22, 2017. If convicted, Spicer faced between 14 months and 51 months in the department of corrections depending on his criminal history.

Christopher Perales, 36 of Great Bend, pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery. The charge stems from an incident on August 17, 2015, while the defendant was a patient at Larned State Hospital wherein a staff member’s nose was broken. Following his entry of plea, the defendant asserted a defense of mental disease or defect. As a result, Judge Gatterman advised the defendant that his right to speedy trial would be suspended until the completion of the necessary mental evaluations. Perales was released from the Pawnee County Jail on a supervised bond following court and ordered to seek mental health treatment.

Mathew Sexton, 45 of Larned, pleaded not guilty to Criminal Threat and Disorderly Conduct. The incident is alleged to have occurred on November 13, 2016, at the home of family member in Larned, wherein Sexton allegedly stated he would kill the owner and burn the house down. Following the entry of plea by the defendant, Judge Gatterman scheduled the matter for jury trial on July 11, 2017.

In other matters before the Court, Richard Beltz, 57 of Larned, was unsuccessfully discharged from probation and released form the Pawnee County Jail.

Luis Linares, 27 of Larned, pleaded no contest to a 3 rd or subsequent possession of marijuana.

Andrew Nelson, 43 of Larned, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine.

Jeremy Hands, 43 of Larned, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in two separate instances.

Natasha Stout, 32 of Larned, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine. In exchange for Stout’s plea, the State agreed to dismiss a separate incident of possession of methamphetamine.