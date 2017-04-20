Panthers sweep Goddard

It was the most delayed rally in baseball history. The Great Bend Panthers beat Goddard 8-4 Wednesday in a suspended game from March 28th. The game resumed in the bottom of the 2nd inning with Goddard leading 3-0 but the Panther rallied to win the game 8-4, then took game two 9-1.

In game one, Eddie Bujuanda picked up the win on the mound. In game two, the Panthers scored 6 times in the first inning on the way to the 9-1 victory. Logan Perry was the winning pitcher.

The Panther bats were alive on Wednesday with almost everyone in the batting order getting a hit. Brice Kaiser, Koy Brack and Brayden Smith all had 2 doubles and Smith also had a triple.

The Panthers improved to 5-1 with the double header sweep.