Lady Cougars close out home season with a sweep

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College softball team closed out Cougar Field on Wednesday for the 2017 season with a double thumping of Colby Community College.

Scoring five in the third combined with solid pitching and defensive plays, the Cougars closed out game one 8-0 before carrying the momentum to the back end of the doubleheader plating seven first inning runs powering for another five inning shortened game 13-5.

The fifth straight conference win moves the Cougars into third place in the standings at 13-8, improving to 28-12 on the season, while Colby slips to the fourth spot at 12-10 and 27-17.

Barton will conclude the regular season on Saturday in El Dorado as the Cougars take on top ranked Butler Community College at 2:00 p.m.