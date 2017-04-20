Kansas woman dies after car hits concrete barrier rail, rolls

FRANKLIN COUNTY- A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 8a.m. on Thursday in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Jessica D. Elmquist, 34, Osawatomie, was westbound on Cloud Road two miles north of Richmond.

The vehicle drifted off the roadway, hit the concrete barrier rail and rolled into the north roadside ditch.

Elmquist was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.