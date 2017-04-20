Kansas teen arrested for series of criminal damage to property

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Finney County are investigating multiple reports of criminal damage to vehicles that had recently occurred in Garden City.

The investigation revealed thirty-four vehicles damaged by having slashed tires.

With the cooperation of almost 25 different victims and witnesses, officers were able to identify three juvenile suspects.

Police arrested one suspect. Kenyatta Bounds, 17, could face the possible charge of Felony Criminal Damage.

The total estimated loss from the damage to vehicle tires was $9942.00.