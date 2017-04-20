Kan. woman gets prison time, must pay back $480K for health care fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka woman has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for committing health care fraud while operating a business that was licensed to provide day and residential services to developmentally disabled adults.

The U.S. attorney’s office says in a news release that 45-year-old Kristina Hansel also was ordered Wednesday to pay more than $480,000 in restitution.

The release says she billed Medicaid for services that weren’t provided and made false statements to obtain and renew her license. Prosecutors say she also admitted withholding medical treatment from a patient in one case and directing others to help her cover up medication overdoses so licensing authorities wouldn’t learn of the problem.

Prosecutors say the crimes occurred while she owned Achieve Services.