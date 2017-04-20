Great Bend man avoids injury after crash in blowing dust

FORD COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Ford F150 driven by Justin R. Taylor, 27, El Dorado, was eastbound in blowing dust on U.S. 50 one mile east of Spearville.

The pickup rear-ended a 2010 Peterbilt semi driven by Benjamin R. Folk, 25, Great Bend, that slowed due to decreased visibility from the dust.

Taylor was transported to the hospital in Dodge City. Folk was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.