Friday Weather

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers after 1pm. High near 53. East wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 40. North northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
