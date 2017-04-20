Friday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A “America in the Morning”
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “K-State Research and Extension Show” Three Shows in One
Plantorama: “Ornamental Shrub Care”
Sound Living: “The Week of the Young Child”
Outbound Kansas: “Chuck Will’s Widow”
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Mike will have a major announcement on efforts to help ranch families hurt by this spring’s wildfires.
11A-12P Health Insurance Advocate Show
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30P ESPN Radio “ Jalen & Jacoby
6:30P-10:30 Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers
10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”
