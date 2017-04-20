Cheyenne Bottoms staff making the best of the recent rains

Under the State of Kansas employment, Gene Schneweis is classified as a General Maintenance Repair Technician at Cheyenne Bottoms. Charlie Swank, biologist at the wetlands northeast of Great Bend, says that title means Schneweis fixes everything at Cheyenne Bottoms.

With the recent rains, Schneweis is currently busy with transferring water to different pools for best storage for the upcoming summer.

Schneweis says pool 1A at the Bottoms is at 42 inches of water, 1B and 1C at 40 inches, 2 is at 15 inches, 3A has 12 inches of water, 4A and 4B are around 8 inches, and pool 5 is sitting at 5 inches.

Schneweis adds they are waiting for pool 3 to dry up so they can burn the cattail weeds and grass.

The Cheyenne Bottoms staff has been shorthanded with the retirement of Karl Grover, Area Wildlife Manger. Swank says interviews for Grover’s replacement should begin next month.