APRIL 20, 2017

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 2 SPRAYER TIRES, WANTED: ROLLING BASKET, SIDE-BY-SIDE 4 WHEELER. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION (TL, EDDIE BAUER, LOADED), CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL. 285-5288

FOR SALE: DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS (9D), FLOOR JACK, DR. SCHOLL SLIP ONS. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 42″ SONY BRAVIA TV HD. 792-7631

FOR SALE: SCOTT SPREADER W/WATERING CAN, FILET KNIVES 6″ & 8″ 793-8327 OR 617-0378

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE, 2 CEILING FANS, MIRRORS. 797-3796

FOR SALE: RABBIT FOOD. FREE: 2 RABBIT HUTCHES. 617-6642

FOR SALE: 1998 DODGE PU 4WD, 2006 DIRT BIKE, 2009 DIRT BIKE. 617-4293

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL WASHER & DRYER.

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY PU C20 785-650-1707

FOR SALE: MARTY J RIDING MOWER 50″ CUT. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 5 42′ A-FRAME TRUSSES OUT OF PIPE, 5 42′ STEEL PIPE 786-1512

FOR SALE: REFRIGERATOR, OILFIELD PIPE, SUCKER RODS. 923-5124

FOR SALE: G.E. WASHER & DRYER. 546-3445

FOR SALE: REFRIGERATOR. 792-8259

WANTED: 2 BEDROOM HOUSE W/GARAGE. 639-2361

FOR SALE: PANASONIC 1100 MICROWAVE, TUB, 1995 GMC SUBURBAN. 793-8059

FOR SALE: TWIN BABY STROLLER, KITCHEN CABINETS. 617-6052

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE ROUND BALER 535, 1992 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BUS, 2 HORSE TRAILER. 785-885-8146

FOR SALE: 20′ GOOSE NECK TRAILER (FROM A CAMPER), WORK BENCH (NO LEGS), MALE BLUE HEALER 1YR. AKC/SHOTS. 785-531-0751

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

GARAGE SALE: THE LOCATION IS: 4301 PRAIRIE ROSE DRIVE IN GREAT BEND. THE SALE IS SATURDAY BEGINNING AT 8:00 AM AND WILL GO UNTIL? YOU WILL FIND NAME BRAND CLOTHING, TOYS, KITCHEN ITEMS, HOME DÉCOR, WORX AEROCART, BAR STOOLS, ELIPTICAL, EASTER DÉCOR, NEW COMFORTER, HARLEY GEAR & CLOTHES, NUWAVE OVEN (NEW), -30 DEGREE SLEEPING BAG, DOG KENNEL, BAG CHAIRS, JEWELRY AND SO MUCH MORE.

FOR SALE: 2 TICKETS FOR DINNER AND A VARIETY SHOW AT THE BOOT HILL MUSEUM IN DODGE CITY. THIS YEAR THE LONG BRANCH VARIETY SHOW CELEBRATES ITS 60TH SEASON. THE VARIETY FEATURES MISS KITTY AND HER CAN CAN DANCERS, MR. BEESON AND THE SINGING BARTENDERS AND MORE. THE COUNTRY STYLE DINNER WILL NOT DISAPPOINT EITHER. THE MENU CONSISTS OF SLOW ROASTED KANSAS FED BEEF, OVEN FRIED TATOR N ONIONS, SWEET CREAM & BUTTER CORN, CREAMY COLESLAW, BISCUITS, AND GRANDMA SALLY’S APPLE CRISPS. COME & ENJOY DINNER AND A SHOW AT DODGE CITY’S HISTORIC BOOT HILL MUSEUM! THE PRICE $35.00. CALL STACIE AT 792-3647 TO PURCHASE.

FOR SALE: LOUISIANA SMOKER & GRILL. THE GRILL USES WOOD PELLETS, ITS BRAND NEW AND HAS NEVER BEEN USED. THE ASKING PRICE IS $650.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL 546-3503

FOR SALE: 1998 JEEP CHEROKEE. THE JEEP HAS 198,000 MILES, 6 CYL. THE JEEP RUNS GOOD, TIRES ARE ALMOST NEW, THE A/C, HEAT, RADIO WORKS. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 620-458-3040

FOR SALE: A MCKENZIE MEDIA CONSOLE WITH A BEAUTIFUL AMERICAN OAK STAIN FINISH. IT FEATURES A CENTER GLASS DOOR W/SHELVES FOR YOUR TV RECEIVER OR YOUR FAVORITE WHAT NOTS. AND, 3 DEEP DRAWERS ON EITHER SIDE OF THE GLASS DOOR. THE UNIT MEASURES 54” WIDE X 29 ½” HIGH X 18 ½” DEEP. YOU CAN VIEW THIS ITEM ON EAGLE RADIO AUCTION PAGE AT GREATBENDPOST.COM. OR STOP BY ROSEWOOD GALLERY AND SEE THE UNIT AND WHILE YOU’RE THERE CHECK OUT THE BEAUTIFUL FURNITURE OF ROSEWOOD GALLERY, FINISHED AND ASSEMBLED BY THE LOVING HANDS OF ROSEWOOD CLIENTS. THE CONSOLE IS VALUED AT $801.00 AND CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $350.00. CALL: 792-3647 TO PURCHASE.

