Tuesday was deadly on Kansas Highways

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Three people died in separate accidents Tuesday on Kansas highways.

Just after 8 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Honda Civic driven by, Caleb McKay Lind, 23, Provo, UT., was eastbound on U.S. 400 just east of 5300 Road in Montgomery County. The vehicle crossed the center line and side-swiped a westbound semi.

Lind was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver Felter, Glenn E. Felter, 56, Severy, was not injured.

Just after 11 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Chevy pickup driven by Rolland Dwayne Guder, 65, Bronson, was west bound on U.S. 54 three miles east of Moran in Allen County.

The pickup crossed the center line and entered the south ditch. The driver lost control of the pickup. It reentered the highway, rolled and ejected the driver and passenger.

Guder and a passenger Shawn Wade Pulliam, 50, Yates Center, were transported to the Allen County Hospital where Guder died.

Pulliam was transferred later to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

Just after 5 p.m. in Crawford County, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Freightliner semi driven by Edgar B. Romero, 43, Houston, TN., was southbound on K7 highway 6 miles west of Pittsburg.

The semi driver failed to stop at stop sign at Kansas 126 and struck the passenger side of a westbound 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by Steven W. Wilhoft, 58, Pittsburg.

Wilhoft was transported to Via Christi in Pittsburg where he died.

Romero was not injured.