Thursday Weather

Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 52. East wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Wednesday
Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
