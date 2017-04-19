Thursday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Out and About Show,” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include the President of the Golden Belt Community Concert Association Justin Engleman and David Folin, promoter for this year’s concert season. They will discuss the upcoming season and the membership drive that is currently underway.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – A special Friday Free-For-All on Thursday.
11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider and the department’s Health Educator Janel Rose.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other information
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-6:30P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”
6:30-10:30 Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers
10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”
Leave a Reply