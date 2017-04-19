Police: Kansas homeless man attacked with baseball bat

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita, Kansas, say they’re seeking three men suspected in a baseball bat attack on a homeless man.

KAKE-TV reports that the 53-year-old victim reported that he was under a bridge near the city’s downtown early Wednesday when three men approached. The homeless man said one of them hit him on the back of the head with a baseball bat.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. His medical status was not immediately clear later Wednesday.