Panther baseball splits with TMP

Gavin Schumacher hit a two run seventh inning home run in the top of the 7th inning to help lead TMP to a 4-3 win over the Great Bend Panthers in game two of Tuesday’s double header at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The Panthers won game one 8-0.

Schumacher’s blast over the left field wall broke a 2-2 tie. The Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the 7th but it wasn’t enough to keep the Monarchs from getting the victory.

In game one, it was the Bryce Lytle show. Lytle pitched a complete game shutout and knocked in 5 runs that included a bases clearing double.

The split left the Panthers with a 3-1 record on the season heading into Wednesday’s action at Goddard. The two teams will resume a double header that was suspended by rain back on March 28.