Marmie Chrysler to expand car lot

Marmie Chrysler has purchased the property located immediately south of their new car lot and want to expand their lot onto the newly acquired piece of land. The previous owner of 912 Baker moved out of the home and now Marmies has plans to demolish the home to expand their car dealership.

Great Bend City Attorney Bob Suelter says the Planning Commission has already approved the change.

The Planning Commission met on March 27 and voted to recommend the rezoning and no one appeared in opposition to the rezoning. The Great Bend City Council voted in favor to rezone the Baker Avenue lot from R-3 (multi-family) to C-2 (general commercial).