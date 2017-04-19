KHP: Driver has seizure, car hits a house in Pratt

PRATT COUNTY – A woman from Pratt was injured in an accident at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Pratt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Chevy Impala driven by Jessica L. Nafisa, 24, was westbound on U.S. 54 and East First Street. The driver stopped at a green light and started having a seizure.

The vehicle then accelerated from the green light, crossed the center line and hit a residence at 103 South Oak Street, according to the KHP.

Nafisa was transported to the hospital in Pratt. A 1-year-old in the vehicle was not injured.

Nafisa was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP .