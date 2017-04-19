Great Bend Police warn of latest scam

The Great Bend Police Department is warning residents about the latest scam that is going around the community.

According to Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch, a Great Bend woman reported Wednesday that she had been contacted by someone who identified themselves as a Detective with the Great Bend Police Department. The person claimed that the victim had warrants out for their arrest which would be served if they didn’t call a different telephone number and make a cash payment. According to the victim, the number the alleged “Detective” called from showed up on her caller ID as the Great Bend Police Department.

GBPD is currently investigating the incident but wants to inform the public of this scam. The department doesn’t make calls attempting to collect cash. The public should also be aware that it is relatively easy for a scammer to make a call appear as if it is coming from a different number which is most likely what occurred in this case.

The Department encourages citizens to be vigilant and trust their instincts.