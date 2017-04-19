Great Bend Police warn citizens on the latest phone scam

On Wednesday, April 19 the Great Bend Police Department took a report of a fraud.

A Great Bend woman reported she was contacted by someone who identified themselves as a detective with the Police Department. The person claimed that the victim had warrants out for their arrest, which would be served if they did not call a different phone number and make a cash payment.

According to the victim, the number showed up on her Caller ID as the Great Bend Police Department.

The Police Department is currently investigating the incident, but wants to inform the public of this scam. The Police Department does not make calls attempting to collect cash.

The public should also be aware it is relatively easy for a scammer to make a call appear as if it is coming from a different number, which is most likely what occurred in the case of the aforementioned scam.

The Police Department encourages citizens to be vigilant and trust their instincts.