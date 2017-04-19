Great Bend driver selected as only female racer to represent Kansas

Rachel Smith, of Great Bend, never knew what drag racing was until she met her husband, Jeremy. With her husband having a strong interest in racing, Rachel decided to give it a chance and has been racing at the SRCA Dragstrip in Great Bend and other tracks for four years.

Rachel says it was hard to stay away from racing with Jeremy’s whole family interested in the sport.

Rachel Smith Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/smith-1.mp3

Rachel has competed in the Race of Champions for the SRCA and has performed well at larger money races.

Smith was recently notified she was selected as the only woman in Kansas to represent the state at the 9th Annual Moser Great American Bracket Race in Memphis, Tennessee.

Rachel Smith Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/smith-2.mp3

Smith’s Kansas team will consist of six other drivers that will compete against other teams from different states. Smith’s 1968 Chevy Camaro will make the trip to the Memphis International Raceway for the races September 8-10.