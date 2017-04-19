Feds open 5th sexual assault investigation at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The federal government is opening another investigation on how Kansas State University handles reports of off-campus sexual assaults.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights opened the recent investigation in late March. The office hasn’t released any information pertaining to the new investigation.

The university’s policy for investigating sexual assault allegations off campus has been under scrutiny, with this being the fifth investigation launched.

Two former students from the university are suing the school for not investigating their reports of being raped at Kansas State fraternity houses, saying it’s the university’s responsibility to investigate the reports.

Kansas State declined to respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.