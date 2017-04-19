Cop Shop (4/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/18)
Gas Leak / Spill
At 11:17 a.m. a gas leak / spill was reported at MM 113 on N. US 281 Highway.
Traumatic Injuries
At 5:54 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 111 Chisholm Trl.
Non Injury Accident
At 9:37 p.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at 277 NE K-156 Highway.
4/19
Traffic Arrest
At 12:57 a.m. a driver was arrested for DUI and passenger was arrested on BTDC warrant in the 200 block of NE 50 Road.
Great Bend Police Department Service Log (4/18)
Warrant Arrest
At 12:33 a.m. an officer arrested Evan Markley at 2401 Railroad Avenue on a GBMC warrant.
Criminal Damage
At 8:28 a.m. Sunflower Bank, 3600 10th Street, reported criminal damage.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 8:31 a.m. the K9 was used at 902 Hickory Street.
Criminal Damage
At 9:12 a.m. report of someone damaging the residence at 1919 Madison.
Theft
At 11:01 a.m. P&S Security, 1705 NW K-96 Highway reported a theft of a gun safe. Total loss was $900.00.
Breathing Problems
At 12:19 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.
Theft
At 6:55 p.m. report of theft of money was made at 1102 Morphy Street. Incident occurred in another jurisdiction.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:34 p.m. an officer arrested Tosha Perales at 1601 8th Street for a warrant.
4/19
K9 Use / Call Out
At 12:32 a.m. the K9 assisted at BTSO traffic stop at NE K-156 Highway & NE 50 Road.
Warrant Arrest
At 12:51 a.m. an officer arrested Casey Krob at W. US 56 Highway & SW 70 Road for a GBMC warrant.
