Cop Shop (4/18)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/18)

Gas Leak / Spill

At 11:17 a.m. a gas leak / spill was reported at MM 113 on N. US 281 Highway.

Traumatic Injuries

At 5:54 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 111 Chisholm Trl.

Non Injury Accident

At 9:37 p.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at 277 NE K-156 Highway.

4/19

Traffic Arrest

At 12:57 a.m. a driver was arrested for DUI and passenger was arrested on BTDC warrant in the 200 block of NE 50 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (4/18)

Warrant Arrest

At 12:33 a.m. an officer arrested Evan Markley at 2401 Railroad Avenue on a GBMC warrant.

Criminal Damage

At 8:28 a.m. Sunflower Bank, 3600 10th Street, reported criminal damage.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 8:31 a.m. the K9 was used at 902 Hickory Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:12 a.m. report of someone damaging the residence at 1919 Madison.

Theft

At 11:01 a.m. P&S Security, 1705 NW K-96 Highway reported a theft of a gun safe. Total loss was $900.00.

Breathing Problems

At 12:19 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 6:55 p.m. report of theft of money was made at 1102 Morphy Street. Incident occurred in another jurisdiction.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:34 p.m. an officer arrested Tosha Perales at 1601 8th Street for a warrant.

4/19

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:32 a.m. the K9 assisted at BTSO traffic stop at NE K-156 Highway & NE 50 Road.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:51 a.m. an officer arrested Casey Krob at W. US 56 Highway & SW 70 Road for a GBMC warrant.