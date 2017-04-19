Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/18)

BOOKED: Evan Markley of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Tosha Perales of Great Bend for BTDC warrant for probation violation, $958.00 cash. HVDC warrant for probation violation, $1,500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Marcus Miller to Johnson County.

RELEASED: Evan Markley of Great Bend posted a $1,000.00 surety bond on GBMC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Kelly Polzin of Hoisington on Reno County District Court warrant for order to arrest and detain for probation violation to Reno County.

RELEASED: Chad Schuster of Great Bend on BTDC case for battery DV after the case being changed to a Great Bend Municipal Court and Schuster became eligible and serving a 48 hour OR bond. Schuster was released to Rosewood Services.