APRIL 19, 2017

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE BRANDING IRONS, POURING LADLES, ANTIQUE PORCH POST, 2 WINDOW A/C. 791-7510

FOR SALE: SMALL HONDA ROTO-TILLER 4 CYL. 653-4350

FOR SALE: SNAPPER MOWER 5HP 21″ W/NEW BATTERY. 793-3762

FOR SALE: 2 SPRAYER TIRES 380/90/46. WANTED: ROLLING BASKET, 4 WHEELER SIDE BY SIDE 4WD 653-4913

FOR SALE: HP COPIER/FAX W/INK, COMPUTER MONITOR. 285-6266

FOR SALE: 350 BASEBALL PAGES, 6-7 WHISKEY BOTTLE DECANTERS, SEWING MACHINE W/CABINET/MANUAL. 793-9655

FOR SALE: COMMERCIAL POTATO PEELER, SMOKER W/TRAILER. WANTED: 2 TIRES 825/20 923-5028

FOR SALE: 10 NEW ZEALAND RABBITS, FARM FRESH EGGS. WANTED: WHEEL BARREL. 792-5636

FOR SALE: POULAN LAWN MOWER W/ 5HP BRIGGS 793-2291

FOR SALE: GAS GRILL W/FULL TANK, 29″ SCHWIN MEN’S BICYCLE. 797-0541

FOR SALE: 2 1969 CHEVY PU’S 1/2TON – 3/4TON, 2 ANTIQUE CREAM CANS, TRACTOR TIRE 20./8/42 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: LIVESTOCK WATER TANKS, TRACTOR WHEEL WEIGHTS. 586-8009

FOR SALE: REFRIGERATOR W/TOP FREEZER/WHITE/20 CU.FT. 792-8259

FOR SALE: 18 VOLT CORDLESS DRILL W/EXTRAS 603-8494

FOR SALE: CHAIRS, BAR STOOLS, MAGAZINE RACKS. 792-5310 OR 282-3957

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC RANGE, CEILING FANS, WALL MIRRORS NO FRAMES. 797-3796

WANTED: 2004/2008 FORD F150,4WD GOOD SHAPE, NOT OVER 200,000. 785-432-3370

WANTED: UTILITY TRAILER 7′ WIDE, 12’/16′ LONG W/FOLD DOWN GATE. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EL SERIES, EDDIE BAUER (LOADED), CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL. 285-5288

FOR SALE: DEWALT DRILL W/2 BATTERIES/CHARGER. 785-531-0023

FOR SALE: I-PHONE 6 (VERIZON) 786-5955

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: 2 TICKETS FOR DINNER AND A VARIETY SHOW AT THE BOOT HILL MUSEUM IN DODGE CITY. THIS YEAR THE LONG BRANCH VARIETY SHOW CELEBRATES ITS 60TH SEASON. THE VARIETY SHOW FEATURES MISS KITTY AND HER CAN CAN DANCERS, MR. BEESON AND THE SINGING BARTENDERS AND MORE. THE COUNTRY STYLE DINNER WILL NOT DISAPPOINT EITHER. THE MENU CONSISTS OF SLOW ROASTED KANSAS FED BEEF, OVEN FRIED “TATOR N ONIONS”, SWEET CREAM & BUTTER CORN, CREAMY COLESLAW, BISCUITS, AND GRANDMA SALLY’S APPLE CRISPS. COME & ENJOY DINNER AND A SHOW AT DODGE CITY’S HISTORIC BOOT HILL MUSEUM! THE PRICE $35.00. CALL STACIE AT 792-3647 TO PURCHASE.

FOR SALE: LOUISIANA SMOKER & GRILL. THE GRILL USES WOOD PELLETS, ITS BRAND NEW AND HAS NEVER BEEN USED. THE ASKING PRICE IS $650.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL 546-3503.

FOR SALE: $100.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE FROM LINDY’S PEST CONTROL. THE CERTIFICATE CAN BE USED ON ANY SERVICE OR PRODUCTS THAT LINDY OFFERS. HAVE LINDY SPRAY YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS TODAY. BUGS WILL BE IN FEAR WHEN LINDY’S HERE. PAY $50.00 FOR THIS $100.00 CERTIFICATE. CALL 792-3647 FOR PURCHASE.

FOR SALE: 1998 JEEP CHEROKEE. THE JEEP HAS 198,000 MILES, 6 CYL. THE JEEP RUNS GOOD, TIRES ARE ALMOST NEW, THE A/C, HEAT, RADIO WORKS. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 620-458-3040

FOR SALE: A MCKENZIE MEDIA CONSOLE WITH A BEAUTIFUL AMERICAN OAK STAIN FINISH. IT FEATURES A GLASS DOOR MIDDLE CONSOLE AND SIX DRAWERS. THE CONSOLE HAS BEEN LOVINGLY ASSEMBLED AND FINISHED BY THE CARING HANDS OF ROSEWOOD CLIENTS. YOU CAN VIEW THIS ITEM ON EAGLE RADIO AUCTION PAGE AT GREATBENDPOST.COM. THE CONSOLE IS VALUED AT $801.00 AND CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $350.00. CALL: 792-3647 TO PURCHASE.