Adding some Bling to downtown Great Bend

The Bling Glamour retail chain started in 2008 in Scott City and has spread to eight locations throughout Kansas, including Great Bend. The Bling store in Great Bend officially opened its doors Tuesday, April 18 to the public.

The store provides trendy women’s clothing for all ages and Bling Director of Operations Sammy Grollmes says the opening day in Great Bend went well.

Sammy Grollmes Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/bling-1.mp3

The store is located at 2019 Lakin and the store manager is Great Bend’s Shannon Stafford.

Grollmes says the power of social media got the ball rolling in choosing Great Bend as their next location for a store.

Sammy Grollmes Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/bling-2.mp3

Bling was named 2012 Kansas Women-Owned Business of the Year. Other Bling store locations include: Scott City, Garden City, Hays, Salina, Manhattan, Wichita, and Kansas City.