“Public comment period” for Cow Creek Floodplain project open until early May

Barton County Engineer Barry McManaman says we are currently in the “public comment period” for the Cow Creek Watershed Floodplain Mapping project.

Trying to determine where the 100-year flood might occur and leave some areas more vulnerable to flooding has the Kansas Division of Water Resources wanting to make changes to the Cow Creek Floodplain.

An early draft of the map has been published, and McManaman says after the “public comment period” it will become tough for residents to argue with the preliminary map.

The Cow Creek Floodplain mostly affects northern Barton County as the insurance maps have not been updated since 1988.

Approximately 100 people showed up at the open house meeting earlier this month in Hoisington, and McManaman says there have not been many issues.

McManmanan says after May 5, the Kansas Division of Water Resources and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will review the maps and will have the preliminary map out in July.

Properties that land inside the floodplain and currently have a federally-backed mortgage are usually required to purchase flood insurance, but McManaman says if you own your home without a loan you are not required to buy insurance. A map of the proposed revised Cow Creek Floodplain can be viewed at www.bartoncounty.org.