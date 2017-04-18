Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 1pm. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 75.