Wednesday Weather

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers after 1pm. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night
Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
