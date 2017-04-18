Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Wednesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

by Leave a Comment

new-kvgb-logo-ii12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Cheyenne Bottoms Show” hosted by John O’Connor. Guests include Wildlife Biologist Charlie Swank.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – The Farmer Forum.

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “Press under Attack”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Community Coordinator and CVB Director Christina Hayes and the Executive Director of the Great Bend Bat Cats Roger Ward.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30-10:30 Royals Baseball – San Francisco Giants @ Kansas City Royals

10:30-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *