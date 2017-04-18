Robert P. Olivier

GREAT BEND — Robert P. “Bob” Olivier, 93, died April 15, 2017, at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Great Bend. He was born March 31, 1924, at Danville, the son of Henry Joseph and Catherine (Clarahan) Olivier. He married Betty J. Campbell Nov. 18, 1944, at Danville. She died March 20, 2017. A Great Bend resident since 1956, coming from Harper, Mr. Olivier was long time personnel manager for Centel. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II.

Mr. Olivier was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #862, American Legion Argonne Post 180, and Eagles Aerie #646, all of Great Bend, and was Past Distinguished President of Optimist International.

Survivors include two sons, Robert M. “Bobby” Olivier and his wife Lora of Gardner, and Jeff Olivier and his wife Alice of St. John; one daughter, Leslie Roberts and her husband Dennis of Harper; 10 grandchildren, Melinda Maendele, Marcy Leu, Chris Olivier, Evan Olivier, Alex Olivier, Emma Olivier, Gabe Olivier, Angie Olivier, Ashley Gorney and Trenton Olivier; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Edward Olivier, James Olivier, Bill Olivier, Walt Olivier and Ted Olivier; and six sisters, Stella Mackey, Marie Eaton, Louise Olivier, Kathryn Elmore, Rita Watts and Teresa Hula.

Vigil service and Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein celebrating. Burial will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery, Danville, with military rites by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from noon to 9 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or American Heart Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

