Multiple vacancies for boards and commissions in Great Bend

The Great Bend City Council used an agenda item at Monday’s meeting to list the vacancies that occur this time of the year for the various board and commissions. Great Bend is currently taking applications for anyone interested in serving on a board in a variety of topics.

Mayor Mike Allison says there are a wide range of groups that need volunteers.

Mike Allison Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/allison-boards.mp3

There are vacancies on the Airport Advisory Committee, BOCTEA Board, Building Board, Cemetery Board, Tree Board, Commission on Aging, Convention and Tourism, Housing Authority, Humane Society, Library, and Zoning Board. Committee and board members that are eligible for renewal still need to reapply for their positions.

For more information on each board call City Hall at 620-793-4111.