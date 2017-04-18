GREAT BEND — Jo Ann Winkler, 78, died April 17, 2017, at Trego Manor, WaKeeney. She was born March 19, 1939, at Great Bend, the daughter of Bernard and Laura (Doll) Oberle. She married Wilbur Winkler August 22, 1964 at Claflin. They later divorced. A Great Bend resident since 1987, coming from Dodge City, Mrs. Winkler was a teacher for more than 20 years in the Diocese of Dodge City Catholic Schools.

Mrs. Winkler was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend.

Survivors include two sons, Franklin Winkler of Great Bend, and Wayne Winkler and his wife Robin of Kansas City, Mo.; two daughters, Marya Brenner and her husband Gary of Beeler, and Wendy Winkler of Great Bend; four brothers, Larry Oberle and his wife Kaye of Newton, Mark Oberle and his wife Dianna of Victoria, Texas; Kent Oberle and his wife Jan of Midland, Texas, and Rick Oberle and his wife Cecile of Suffolk, Va.; two sisters, Sister Zita Oberle of Newton, and Doris Griffin of Overland Park; eight grandchildren, Jaron Zamarripa, Julia Badami, James Winkler, Joseph Winkler, Luke Winkler, Grace Winkler, Sienna Brenner and Thane Brenner; and two great-grandchildren, Geddy Zamarripa and Lila Badami.

Altar Society Rosary will be at 4 p.m., and Vigil service will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be in Lakin-Comanche District Cemetery, Ellinwood. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with the JoAnn Winkler Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

