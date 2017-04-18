Great Bend to repave sections of Main Street this summer

The City of Great Bend will take advantage of Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) matching funding for another road project this summer.

KDOT authorized the city to accept the only bid from Venture Corporation to mill and overlay Main Street from 10th Street to the south city limits, and from 19th to 24th.

City Administrator Howard Partington says the process to get projects approved through KDOT is much quicker.

Howard Partington Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/party-klink-klink.mp3

Venture’s bid amount was $515,358.50 which came in nearly $4,000 less than the engineer’s estimate. The project is a 50/50 percent matching funds program, meaning Great Bend’s portion will be $257,679.25.