GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Planting Annuals

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled, “Planting Annuals” on Wednesday, April 19, from 12 – 1 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18thSt.).

Any gardener knows that annuals are full of color and add accents to any garden. But which annuals do I use where? Kelly will be on hand to provide tips on selecting the perfect annuals for your garden, deck, or yard project. She will also bring a few samples to talk about. Kelly Moeder will be the presenter for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net