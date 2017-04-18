PAWNEE ROCK — Dorothy Lucy Riddle, 85, died April 16, 2017, at Cedar Village Long Term Care, Ness City. She was born June 16, 1931, at Offerle, the daughter of William and Lucy (Demain) Wetzel. She married Clifford Barton Riddle Sept. 11, 1950, at Woodward, Okla. He died Nov. 14, 2000. A Pawnee Rock resident since 1964, Mrs. Riddle was a cook for Larned State Hospital, St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and Harvest Inn, where she retired.

Survivors include three sons, Clifford “Butch” Riddle of Otis, Richard D. Riddle and his wife Rose of Silver Lake, and Donnie E. Riddle of Wellington; one sister, Carolyn Langley of Hugoton; one brother, Merlyn Wetzel of Wichita; five grandchildren, David Riddle, Laura Riddle, Cara St. Peter, Angla Waggoner and Naomi Appling and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Vernon Wetzel, Eugene Wetzel and Robert Wetzel and three sisters, Edith Larson, Velma Williamson and Erna Sanko.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Luke Brown officiating. Burial will be in Pawnee Rock Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2017 at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with American Lung Association or American Heart Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

