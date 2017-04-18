Cop Shop (4/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (4/17)

Warrant Arrest

At 8:36 a.m. Shawn Kaiser was arrested at 605 Windmill Ln on a Barton County warrant.

Injury Accident

At 11:16 a.m. an accident was reported at N. Center Street & W. K-4 Highway in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (4/17)

Warrant Arrest

At 8:28 a.m. an officer arrested Tre Fiesterman at 1217 Williams on a GBMC warrant.

Theft

At 9:04 a.m. theft of mail from her mailbox was reported at 1106 Morphy Street 2.

Criminal Damage

At 10:32 a.m. a report of someone slashing the tires on her vehicle was made at 1302 Truman Street.

Injury Accident

At 12:17 p.m. a juvenile was involved in an accident with a tree at 24th Street & Harrison.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:06 p.m. an officer arrested Kelly Polzin on a Reno County A&D at 1806 12th Street.

At 5:02 p.m. an officer arrested Martin Martinez in the 2500 block of Washington Street on two GBMC warrants.

Theft

At 9:01 p.m. theft of taillights on a trailer was reported at 1714 Adams Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 9:41 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1716 Morphy Street.

4/18

Warrant Arrest

At 12:33 a.m. an officer arrested Evan Markley at 2401 Railroad for a GBMC warrant.