Congressman Marshall back in Great Bend; optimistic for plans going forward

Since Congressman Roger Marshall was sworn in as a member of the United States Representatives on January 3, he says there are very few weekends that he has not been back home in Great Bend or another part of Kansas.

Marshall was elected as representative of Kansas’s 1st Congressional District, but with Congress on spring break, Marshall stopped in Great Bend Monday in between his listening tour stops.

Marshall’s listening tour consists of 10 cities including Ellsworth on Monday and Hoisington on Saturday, April 22.

An issue he says that is coming up more often during his visits is immigration. Marshall says he wants to secure the country’s borders, but that does not mean he feels building a wall is necessary.

Marshall says he is excited to have Congress back in session to get a healthcare package finished. The Congressman adds that the demise of the healthcare bill has been exaggerated and believes the new bill will provide more healthcare and access to more people.

Marshall is scheduled to speak at the Hoisington Activity Center, 1200 Susank Road in Hoisington, at 9 a.m. this Saturday.