GREAT BEND — Cleo F. Petz, 74, died April 16, 2017, at Wilson Care and Rehabilitation, Wilson. He was born Aug. 1, 1942, at Great Bend, the son of Frank N. and Vera G. (Holloway) Petz. He was a Sunflower Diversified Services client.

He was a fan of Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, NASCAR, puzzles, watching television and listening to music and his scanner.

Survivors include one sister, Janet Maneth and her husband Ron of Great Bend; one brother, Mike Petz and his wife Donna of Great Bend; six nieces and nephews, Doug Maneth, Melinda Ackerman, Tracey Martz, Michelle Brozek, Mandy Short and Misty Lanterman; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Terry West officiating. Inurnment will be in Great Bend Cemetery. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been established with Sunflower Diversified Services or Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

