Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson expects to be back by training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson expects to be back by training camp after tearing his Achilles tendon late last year and missing the end of the regular season and playoffs.

The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker ruptured his right Achilles tendon in a game against Oakland. It was the opposite tendon from the one he tore in 2014, missing almost the entire season.

Johnson said that rehab has been going well and he expects to be “100 percent” when the Chiefs convene at Missouri Western for training camp in late July. But he doesn’t want to put a date on his return, and it is possible he’ll miss the entire offseason program, which officially began on Monday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid likewise was optimistic Johnson will be ready for next season.