Betty Lou Corcoran

Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Betty Lou (Detter- Fink) Corcoran, 92, died April 15, 2017 at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. She was born January 13, 1925 in El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of Lillie P. Varble and Walter Detter and the late Michael D. Fink. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Corcoran on April 23, 1948 at Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on December 17, 1994.

A longtime Hoisington resident, Betty was a beautician, owning The Magic Mirror, which she ran out of her home and was an owner of the 2nd Street Depot for a short time.

She will be missed for her love of taking care of people and her wonderful cooking skills like her famous baked macaroni and cheese, olive egg potato salad, and peach cobbler.

Mother to; Robert “Robbie” Corcoran and wife Connie of Great Bend; Cathy (Corcoran) Morris and husband Jim of Hoisington. Sister to; JoAnn (Detter) Welch and husband Jack of Frankfort, Kansas, Nancy (Detter) Lindquist and husband Jerry of Sun City West, Ariz., Mickey (Fink) Winfrey and husband Larry of Plains, Kansas, Sandy (Fink) Deal of Corpus Christi, Texas, Michael Fink of Moscow, Kansas, and Kerry Fink of Plains, Kansas. Sister-in-law to Shirley Detter of Great Bend. Grandmother to seven grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was also a loving mother and companion to her beloved dog Emily, and foster mom to hundreds of foster children who called her Miss Betty.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Corcoran; son, Ronald “Randy” Corcoran; and a brother, Robert “Bobby” Detter.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will follow in Hoisington Cemetery. Friends may sign the book 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and until service on Thursday, at the funeral home. Family will greet friends at 1 p.m. just prior to service on Thursday. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kans for Kids in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.