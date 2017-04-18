Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/17)

BOOKED: Tre Fiesterman of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $887.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Shawn Kaiser of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $200.00 cash only or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Kelly Polzin of Hoisington on Reno County District Court warrant for order to arrest and detain for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Sheldon Fletcher of Great Bend on a Community Corrections serve sentence.

BOOKED: Martin Martinez of Great Bend on two Great Bend Municipal warrants for contempt of court, bond was set at $631.00 and $1,062.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Marcus Bryant on a Barton County District Court case for aggravated criminal threat, bond set at $50,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Angela Spence on a Barton County Court case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Bo Jack Coley of Great Bend back to KDOC.

RELEASED: Fernando Acosta of Great Bend on a Barton County serve sentence for time served.

RELEASED: Shawn Kaiser of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after posting a $200.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Tre Fiesterman of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court per Judge Pike of Great Bend Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Eric Shoemaker of Great Bend on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt of court after being released per Judge Pike of the Great Bend Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Jack Killman of Great Bend on Barton County case for driving while suspended for 3rd time, expired registration, expired driver’s license, ignition interlock required and no current insurance after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Gage Korobka of Hays on a Rush County District Court warrant for three counts of theft, criminal damage, and burglary after receiving an OR bond. Received an order to withdraw Ellis County District Court warrant.