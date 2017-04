APRIL18, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: HONDA SMALL ROTO-TILLER. 653-4350

FOR SALE: SONY BRAVIA 42″ TV. 792-7631

FOR SALE: MARTY J RIDING MOWER 50″ 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 750 HOLLY CARBURETOR 797-5781

FOR SALE: 18 VOLT CORDLESS DRILL. FREE: MALE CAT (DE-CLAWED, NEUTERED) 603-8494

FOR SALE: TEAR DROP CAMPER W/LOTS OF EXTRAS. 785-445-8971

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE LAWNMOWER NEEDS SOME TLC. 793-4968

FOR SALE: LAWN FURNITURE (LOVESEAT, 2 CHAIRS, CUSHION). 797-0541

FOR SALE: 2009 KAWASAKI, 2006 KAWASAKI, 1998 DODGE RAM 1500 4WD. 617-4293

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER 30″, PIPE HOLDER. 791-7841

FOR SALE: KITCHEN CABINETS TOP & BOTTOM, REFRIGERATOR & RANGE, 2011 GMC SIERRA PU. 797-556

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE BRANDING IRONS, LEAD LADLE, 3 WINDOW AC. 791-7510

FOR SALE: 8 TRUCK TIRES, 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON. 285-5353

FOR SALE: 1996 CHEVY 1 TON 4WD. 639-1040

WANTED: SMALL STATIONARY BIKE. 282-8235

FOR SALE: 1982 HONDA INTERSTATE (GOOD CONDITION), 1987 16′ GALAXIE BOAT W/EXTRAS. WANTED: SLIDING DOORS W/BLINDS. 672-5662

FOR SALE: 2 SNAPPER LAWNMOWERS. 793-3762

WANTED: REAR FURROW WHEEL & FOR A PLOW. 923-3364

FOR SALE: 2011 FORD RANGER 4CYL. 639-1377

FOR SALE: BROWN LEATHER SECTIONAL W/RECLINERS. 793-3759

FOR SALE: 1980 HONDA CYCLE. 785-324-2644

WANTED: SOMEONE TO WORK ON A LAWNMOWER. 792-5433

FOR SALE: 2001 ARCTIC CAT W/SNOW BLADE. 793-0004

FOR SALE: DOUBLE BABY STROLLER. 617-6052

FOR SALE: 1992 BUICK. 792-2916

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

FOR SALE: A $50.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE FROM BAUER COMPUTER FOR $30. USE THE CERTIFICATE TOWARDS COMPUTERS, LAPTOPS, TABLETS, ALL IN 1 SYSTEMS, SCREENS, ACCESSORIES, COMPUTER CARRYING BAGS, HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE. THEY NOW HAVE STRAIGHT TALK PHONES AND ACCESSORIES. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL 792-3647.

FOR SALE: LOUISIANA SMOKER & GRILL. THE GRILL USES WOOD PELLETS, ITS BRAND NEW AND HAS NEVER BEEN USED. THE ASKING PRICE IS $650.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL 546-3503.

FOR SALE: $50 GIFT CERTIFICATE FROM BLUE LILY FLORAL FOR $30.00. BLUE LILY IS LOCATED @ 1622 MAIN IN GREAT BEND THE NEWEST FLORAL SHOP IN CENTRAL KANSAS. OWNER/OPERATOR CANDACE TOMLIN HAS OVER 6 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN THE FLORAL INDUSTRY. BLUE LILY FLORAL IS A PROVIDER OF TELE-FLORAL. VISIT THEM ONLINE AT BLUELILYFLORAL.COM OR LIKE THEM ON FACEBOOK. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 792-3647

FOR SALE: 1998 JEEP CHEROKEE. THE JEEP HAS 198,000 MILES, 6 CYL. THE JEEP RUNS GOOD, TIRES ARE ALMOST NEW, THE A/C, HEAT, RADIO WORKS. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 620-458-3040

FOR SALE: TWO MATCHING SOFA PILLOWS FROM KUSTOM FLOOR DESIGNS. SCROLL EMBROIDERY IN GOLD WITH DARKER SHADES OF BURGUNDY WITH GOLD & BURGUNDY FRINGE. VALUED AT $100.00 THEY CAN BE PURCHASED FOR $30.00. SEE PHOTO OF THIS ITEM AT GREAT BEND POST.COM. CALL: 792-3647 TO PURCHASE.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY