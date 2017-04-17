USD 428 mailing student-mileage vouchers for reimbursement

USD 428 staff will be mailing student-mileage vouchers for reimbursement on Friday to families with children in grades K-12 who live outside of the city limits and two and a half miles or more from their designated school (by way of the shortest route).

Patrons receiving vouchers in the mail need to return their signed vouchers to the USD 428 District Education Center, 201 S. Patton Rd., by April 30. The rate of reimbursement will be determined later.

Families new to the program may fill out student-mileage applications and vouchers from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 2 or May 3 at the District Education Center. Qualified patrons completing mileage vouchers will be mailed payment based on exact mileage to and from the designed school (one trip to school and one trip from school daily) after the July board of education meeting.

Questions regarding student-mileage reimbursement may be directed to Kelsey Menges, transportation secretary, 620-793-1500.